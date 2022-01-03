183908
186811
Penticton  

Award-winning Penticton poet shares message of post-pandemic hope in new spoken word piece

'There will be a tomorrow'

- | Story: 355966

Contributed Shane Koyczan

Penticton poet and award-winning spoken word artist Shane Koyczan has penned and performed a reflection on the pandemic and a message of hope for 2022.

"A Tomorrow" was written when the pandemic began, but Koyczan chose to release it now, calling the message relevant at the moment.

"I’m definitely nearing the end of my rope with I’m able to do, and the finish line continues to move farther away. Having said all that I think we still need a dose of hope to help us get through this," he wrote of the piece.

He recorded the 7-minute piece and set it to music by Mark Bérubé and video editing from Abbey Doucet.

"There will be a tomorrow, a time for all the ideas whose time has finally come," the poem reads.

"It can be better. Yesterday cannot be in charge of what tomorrow is set to inherit."

Koyczan posted the video to his YouTube page on New Year's Eve, with the message: "I’m wishing you all the very best and hope to see you in 2022. Love to you and yours."

Watch the full video above.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4537706
#44 2001 Highway 97 S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,999
more details
180573




Send us your News Tips!


184505


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chewkey
Chewkey Penticton SPCA >


186540


Will Arnett replaces Armie Hammer in Next Goal Wins

Showbiz
Will Arnett has replaced Armie Hammer in 'Next Goal Wins'. The 51-year-old actor has reportedly stepped in for Armie in...
Football free kick goes flying
Must Watch
Football free kick goes flying in the wrong direction.
Random facts
Galleries
Interesting and very random facts.
Snoring Great Dane puppy
Must Watch
Someone is tuckered out from all the holiday festivities!
Halle Berry clears up marriage speculation
Showbiz
Halle Berry had to deny she and Van Hunt had eloped after...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185423