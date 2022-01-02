186794
183870
Penticton  

Dozens take the plunge in freezing temperatures at the Summerland Polar Bear Dip

Chilly dip in Summerland

- | Story: 355909

A group of about 60 brave souls turned out Saturday to take part in the Summerland Kinsmen 36th Annual Polar Bear Dip.

Many waited in their cars until the last minute, to try to stay warm, as the wind picked up just as they were taking the plunge around Noon on New Year’s Day at Sun Oka Beach.

Volunteers were also on hand to make sure the swimmers got warmed up as quickly as possible once they came out of the water.

At the height of the event, there were about 150 people on the Beach. Some participants jumped in early or waited until later in the day to avoid the cross and stay safe.

The high temperature in Summerland Saturday was -9.2C.

Anyone who still wants to make a donation or get an event shirt can contact the Summerland Kinsmen Club via email at i[email protected] or through the polar bear dip website.

The Summerland swim was one of the few icy New Year’s Day traditions in the region to go ahead this year.

The 2022 Kelowna Polar Bear Dip was turned into a virtual event at the last minute because of the rising numbers of COVI-19 cases and the Osoyoos Desert Dip was halted because of cold weather.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
185189


Real Estate
4584086
106-1915 Pacific Court
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$295,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


183238


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Gouda
Gouda Penticton SPCA >


186540


James Blunt ‘lied’ about planning a career break

Music
James Blunt kept “lying” to his wife about his career plans. The ‘You’re Beautiful’ hitmaker was...
Tiny version of Monica’s kitchen
Must Watch
Check out this incredible mini version of Monica’s kitchen...
Boxer dog goes crazy over a new quacking duck toy!
Must Watch
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185448
186623