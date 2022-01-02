Dozens take the plunge in freezing temperatures at the Summerland Polar Bear Dip

Photo: Frederik Numsen

A group of about 60 brave souls turned out Saturday to take part in the Summerland Kinsmen 36th Annual Polar Bear Dip.

Many waited in their cars until the last minute, to try to stay warm, as the wind picked up just as they were taking the plunge around Noon on New Year’s Day at Sun Oka Beach.

Volunteers were also on hand to make sure the swimmers got warmed up as quickly as possible once they came out of the water.

At the height of the event, there were about 150 people on the Beach. Some participants jumped in early or waited until later in the day to avoid the cross and stay safe.

The high temperature in Summerland Saturday was -9.2C.

Anyone who still wants to make a donation or get an event shirt can contact the Summerland Kinsmen Club via email at i[email protected] or through the polar bear dip website.

The Summerland swim was one of the few icy New Year’s Day traditions in the region to go ahead this year.

The 2022 Kelowna Polar Bear Dip was turned into a virtual event at the last minute because of the rising numbers of COVI-19 cases and the Osoyoos Desert Dip was halted because of cold weather.

