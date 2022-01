Photo: Contributed

The Boil Water Notice has been lifted by the District of Summerland for all users of the Summerland Water System on Friday.

The boil water notice was issued for a part of the community on Monday night after a water main break occurred. Crews were able to fix the water line the next day, but the community remained on the notice.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Summerland Water Division at 250-494-9747.