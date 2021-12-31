Help needed after burst pipes disrupt farm at Critteraid Animal Sanctuary

Photo: Jess Byer

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is in desperate need of help after a burst pipe in one of the barns.

"We are on waiting lists with local plumbing companies but if anyone out there has a sump pump and some time, our pigs would be most grateful," the animal rescue shared.

The animals were ushered out of the barn on Friday morning while the team waits for help and gets the water out.

Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer shared that the pigs are cold and being given extra treats in the meantime.

Anyone who can help or has any ideas as to who Critteraid can call is asked to email [email protected]