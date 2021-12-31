184870
183113
Penticton  

Penticton's Discovery House nearing fundraising goal on their last day

Last day to help reach goal

- | Story: 355840

Casey Richardson

It's the last day to help Discovery House make a difference in the lives of South Okanagan men who are helped out of addiction.

The recovery house's annual Shed the Light on Addiction campaign started in December, offering community members the opportunity to purchase light bulbs to be strung on the Discovery House headquarters, with proceeds going to their goal of building a new three bedroom sober living home in 2022.

On the last day left in the campaign, they are only $7725 away from meeting their $150,000 goal.

"Thanks to everyone for your generous contributions, well wishing and support! [Dec. 31] is traditionally the biggest giving day for many and still enough time to get your tax receipt for 2021," Executive Director Jerome Abraham shared.

Purchase a light for $10 or a string for $250 by clicking here or sending an e-transfer to [email protected]

Discovery House has been able to grow and expand their living spaces over the past years, further providing a safe space for men to continue to live a sober life and be supported.

To learn more about the campaign and the work Discovery House does, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

167332
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
184129


Real Estate
4537706
#44 2001 Highway 97 S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,999
more details
167332




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Noel
Noel Penticton SPCA >


183986


We definitely did not expect this

Must Watch
Giant world
Galleries
This gallery is HUGE.
Duran Duran didn’t start off as friends
Music
Duran Duran “didn’t start off as friends”.
Sheep loves to cuddle and get scratches
Must Watch
This sheep acts just like a sweet doggy in this priceless clip.
Cat keeps trying to steal guy’s food!
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173840
183870