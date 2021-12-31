Penticton's Discovery House nearing fundraising goal on their last day

Casey Richardson

It's the last day to help Discovery House make a difference in the lives of South Okanagan men who are helped out of addiction.

The recovery house's annual Shed the Light on Addiction campaign started in December, offering community members the opportunity to purchase light bulbs to be strung on the Discovery House headquarters, with proceeds going to their goal of building a new three bedroom sober living home in 2022.

On the last day left in the campaign, they are only $7725 away from meeting their $150,000 goal.

"Thanks to everyone for your generous contributions, well wishing and support! [Dec. 31] is traditionally the biggest giving day for many and still enough time to get your tax receipt for 2021," Executive Director Jerome Abraham shared.

Purchase a light for $10 or a string for $250 by clicking here or sending an e-transfer to [email protected]

Discovery House has been able to grow and expand their living spaces over the past years, further providing a safe space for men to continue to live a sober life and be supported.

