SD67 details plans for delayed return to classes, no online learning put into place

Photo: Contributed

School District 67 Superintendent Todd Manuel issued a message to parents and guardians on the delayed start to the school and plans for communication before children come back to in-person learning.

The Province announced a full return to school for students in kindergarten to Grade 12 will be delayed to Jan. 10 on Wednesday, in order to give public health and BC schools additional time to adapt to the impacts of the Omicron variant and to implement enhanced safety plans to support the continuation of in-class learning.

During this time, schools will be open for limited numbers of students in particular need.

“School Principals will be communicating directly with families to ensure that students of essential service workers, and students with particular needs are provided the opportunity to receive support in schools next week,” Manuel shared in his message.

Regular classroom instruction will resume on Jan. 10 and there will be no online learning put in place next week.

SD67 will be using the time next week for school staff to review and prepare to welcome students back with renewed Health and Safety protocols as outlined by the BC CDC, Provincial Health Authority and Ministry of Education.

“These safety measures will include moving school gatherings to virtual settings whenever possible, implementing strategies that prevent crowding during class transition times, and limiting visitors to those who are supporting activities that directly benefit student learning and wellbeing.”

The facilities team will continue to monitor school ventilation systems.

“All schools have had ventilation systems upgraded and adjusted, including increasing the frequency of filter replacements, mechanical adjustments to boost the airflow intake into schools, and where necessary, re-engineering of ductwork to allow for improved filtration systems.”

SD67 schools are equipped with MERV 13 filter systems, and school specific ventilation reports can be found here.

“The fight against COVID-19 continues to be a community response. Thank you for continuing to help your child to follow the health and safety protocols that are in place to protect our school communities, including doing a daily health check and staying home when sick, wearing masks, and cleaning hands regularly,” Manuel added.

“While we wish we were not in this place, we are thankful for the support of our community through this time and look forward to welcoming all students back on Monday, Jan. 10. Happy New Year to you all and stay safe.”