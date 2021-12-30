Penticton photographer captures frozen beauty as wind and ice mix along Okanagan Lakeshore

Local photographer Mike Biden is showcasing a few of nature's best with photos of Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

While the lake is seeing parts of it freeze along the lakeshore with the cold snap, temperatures are often not cold enough for long enough to really freeze the lake.

“Okanagan Lake in British Columbia is one of the hardest lakes to freeze because it’s so big,” Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada previously told Castanet.

The north end of the lake near Vernon will see some freezing since it shallows out.

“Even at Penticton, it can get a little ice around the edge just because you get that north wind, and any ice that forms pushes down towards Penticton...But it takes a lot to freeze Lake Okanagan.”

But with the deep freeze expected to last throughout the weekend, Okanagan Lake could see more of the spectacular ice features seen in recent years.

Wind pushing up on the ice and the waves breaking underneath the icy structures can create an ice volcano, an structure with an “effective blowhole”.

Ice disc formation are one other feature that forms in very particular cold weather, with the edge of the lake current pushing the ice and rotating so it becomes round.

Have some interesting ice and weather photos of your own? Send them into [email protected]