MP Richard Cannings pushing for more environmentally focused bills and green initiatives heading into 2022

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings looks back on the year of 2021 as a time where disasters have showcased the imminent need for the federal government to put climate at the forefront.

As a former biologist, Cannings has often felt his role in the past six years was being a voice for climate change in Ottawa.

“I want it to be the voice for science and making sure that the House of Commons knows that these crises are upon us. I think that I was a bit surprised when I was first elected six years ago, that didn't seem to be the case. There was a lot of skepticism. But that has changed a lot,” he said.

When a local conservation group was working on trying to save the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake in Kaleden against development, Cannings became an active voice in their project.

Further, he joined multiple climate rallies, signed a pledge to oppose further fossil fuel projects and support legislation towards greener jobs.

“The climate crisis is just overwhelming us. Both in terms of we have to cut down our emissions so that we keep the change to a minimum, we're stuck with the weather we're getting now all the floods and fires and heat waves will be with us…We have to start building for the future.”

“When we think about the 500 plus people who died in Greater Vancouver during the heat dome, we have to think of how we can retrofit those old homes, those apartments so that people can have heat pumps or whatever to cool their homes.”

This has also led Cannings to introduce two Private Members' Bills in December, with one bill aimed at protection of the local environment.

“It's a bill that is just a reminder to the government that it didn't do what it promised in previous Parliament's and that was a bill that was designed to fix the navigation Protection Act which the former conservative Harper government stripped all protection from Canadian waterways,” he explained.

The second is a new Canadian Environmental Bill of Rights to add the right to live in a healthy and ecologically balanced environment to Canada's Bill of Rights.

“Canadians have a right to know what that information is if there's a process going on with an environmental impact study or impact assessment going on, they have a right to be part of that,” Cannings said.

“Most of the countries of the world have these rights embedded in their constitution in their legal systems and Canada's really, for some reason has fallen behind where the world is going on this.”

This year felt challenging to move forward in parliament and on bills, as much of the government was paused when the country headed into a federal election.

“It was a colossal waste of time and money. Because people don't realize it's not just the six weeks that the election is going on. It just set everything back. We should have been working on starting back to work in the house in September instead, we're really not going to get going until February.

“They were just thinking of when we can go to an election. And so they just didn't really have their heart in passing important pieces of legislation and it showed in the way they were putting forward their agenda. And I think that's changed [now].”

Along with the NDP Party, Cannings pushed for environmental changes throughout his campaign, joining leader Jagmeet Singh when he came to Penticton to speak on the issue.

“I'm going to continue pushing for things like really serious efforts at retrofits of all our buildings across Canada so that they're energy efficient. So that by 2050, all our buildings are basically net zero…if we do that, if we really put our efforts into that, that will create millions of jobs across this country in every community.”

In September, Cannings was announced as the winner for his third term, with more than 3,000 votes ahead of his major challenger Helena Konanz, Conservative.

Another issue at the top of Cannings mind comes down to affordable housing for the area.

“We're far behind in the affordable housing that we should have, so that people can can live in this area and contribute to the economy. But they're being shut out. If you lose your rental accommodation in Penticton, you may find yourself on the street because it's so difficult to find suitable accommodation, even for working families.”

Cannings added that he felt proud of the amount of private member bills brought forward from the NDP and working on their progression heading into 2022.