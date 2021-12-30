Road trip time machine show drives through Princeton to Keremeos and Osoyoos in 1966

Photo: Ministry of TranBC

Transportation BC has turned back the clock with another Road Trip Time Machine video, taking riders along Highway 3 as it was between Princeton and Creston, in 1966.

The video was shared through shows a behind the wheel view of the drive starting in Princeton, heading southeast past Hedley and Keremeos towards Osoyoos. From Osoyoos, the time machine travels east toward Creston.

"There’s a little bit of everything in these reels – small towns, rivers, mountains, valleys, orchards, lakes and more. So – climb in and buckle up – you won’t want to miss a frame."

Back then, Highway 3 was more commonly referred to as the Southern Trans-Provincial, according to MOTI, since it was the primary route in and out of the province at the time. It wasn’t until 1977, that the entire stretch was officially named “Crowsnest Highway”.

To check out more history on the highway, visit the website here.

Contributed Ministry of TranBC