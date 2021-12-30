184867
Penticton  

Cold weather and frozen lake cancels Osoyoos polar bear dip event

Cold cancels polar bear dip

- | Story: 355776

The freezing cold temperatures throughout the Okanagan are making it a bit too chilly for some to dive into the lake on New Years Day.

The Osoyoos Desert Dip had planned to wade into the lake at 11 p.m., with the event hosting COVID safety rules, social distancing and warming tents for the area.

"After careful consideration of high wind and snowy weather at Gyro Beach.. and a frozen lake.. we have cancelled the Osoyoos desert dip," the event shared.

The event is accepting donations for a cause that helps build resources for people with disabilities to access the lake in Osoyoos with Accessible Osoyoos for CRIS Adaptive Adventures, and organizers are still encouraging people to donate online.

"Please feel free to donate to the charity mentioned as it's a great cause."

However, the Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip in Summerland is still scheduled to go forward.

Attendees will be running into Okanagan Lake off of Sunoka Beach at 12 p.m. sharp with divers from PENSAR in the water keeping an eye on everyone.

"We ask that everyone attending adheres to the latest provincial covid guidelines and that we spread out and utilize more of the available beach area than usual," the event page shared.

Warming fires, hot dogs, hot chocolate and event shirts are also in the works for the event, all by donation with proceeds going towards local families in need and community projects.

