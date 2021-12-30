Edge Bistro at Apex closes out of caution after potential COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Contributed

Apex Mountain's Edge Bistro has decided to close briefly due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Management made the announcement on social media Thursday morning, saying they made the decision "out of an abundance of caution."

The Edge Bistro will be closing until Jan. 3.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we look forward to being back in action soon," the shared.

The Mountain Shop at Apex is also asking for patience from mountain visitors, with some appointments cancelled due to ongoing temporary staff shortages.

"Due to temporary staff shortage, all boot fitting appointments are cancelled until further notice. The demo program is closed and mounting or remount of skis will be delay until further notice," they shared on social media Wednesday morning.

The limit of people in the shop is four.

"Thanks for supporting us in those challenging times."

The Gunbarrel Saloon announced on Monday they would be closing briefly due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Since then, they announced they would be back open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until midnight, after using the time to contact trace and ensure safety.

"The problem that we're seeing right now is really bad colds are going around. It's really hard to tell initially if it's a cold or if it's something else. So we all have to air on the side of caution. If people show any symptoms then we're sending them home immediately. So it's putting us in that in a very short staffed situation," Apex Mountain Resort GM James Shalman shared.