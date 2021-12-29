184864
Penticton  

RDOS captures view of ice forming on Similkameen River

Aerial view of ice forming

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen captured aerial photos of the Similkameen River on Wednesday to get an idea of the ice building along the Similkameen River.

Crews were sent by helicopter and spotted ice forming near mobile homes out of Keremeos, checked in on Eastgate through to Princeton and found ice forming near Highway 3.

Evacuation alerts were sent out by the RDOS on Wednesday afternoon for five properties near Keremeos and Princeton, in preparation of the possibility of an ice jam causing flooding.

