Penticton  

Increased deer sightings due to cold and heavy snow, says WildSafeBC

More deer passing through

If it seems like you've seen more deer passing through your community, it's normal to see deer lower in valley bottoms as they try to avoid the deep snow higher up, according to WildSafeBC.

People are asked to not feed the deer, especially when it gets cold. Deer that spend more time in communities are more likely to be involved in wildlife-vehicle collisions which puts both deer and humans at risk of injury or death.

Feeding can also spread disease amongst deer that congregate.

WildSafeBC is also reminding pet owners to help prevent their animals from chasing after deer, which can cause them to expend critical energy they need to survive the harsh winter.

"Also, every year, many dogs are injured or even killed by deer defending themselves or their young fawns."

Make sure to keep bird feeders out of reach, ensure holiday light strings are secure and will not entangle a deer or other animals.

If you see an animal in distress, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

