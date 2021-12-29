Plenty of ice rinks open throughout Penticton and the surrounding area

Photo: Penticton Lakeside Resort

The freezing cold temperatures have brought along at least one good thing, a chance for people to lace up their skates and try out some outdoor rinks.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort has launched their outdoor skating rink once again for the public to enjoy a skate with a view, with a rink set right on the beach.

The rink is open for public skate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Private booking also available for the fully licensed skating rink, which can be made through the front desk.

Chute Lake Lodge has their outdoor rink up and running as well, open for a public skate with the usage fee for the ice rink 'By Donation' to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS).

Or get up to the ski hill to enjoy the winter wonderland skate through the forest at Apex Mountain Resort.

The Adventure Skating Loop has fully opened for a kilometre-long glide in the frosty weather, running seven days a week and night-lit until 11 p.m.

The daily cost for skating the loop is $5 plus GST. Skates rentals are also available.

The full-size hockey rink is also up and running, fully lit in the evenings. Both skating surfaces are maintained and cleared.

Penticton's outdoor rink from the non-profit group called Activate Penticton is estimated to be completed by Jan. 14, after being pushed from a December opening due to supply delays.

Originally the weekend would have also held the BCHL January All Stars game, which was officially cancelled last week, a decision made by the league.

The event, was going to feature an outdoor 3-on-3 All-Star Series, skills competition and alumni game, as well as a Top Prospects Game, over several days, Jan. 14 to 16 in Penticton.

But there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place, involving some of the top donors for the rink.

Once the rink is up and running, there will be skate times where people can schedule to use the rink and

community skates through the rest of the winter just to accommodate families and kids that want to come out.

For those looking to take to the lake to stay, follow tips put out this week from the Osoyoos Fire Rescue to be safe.

Ice may or may not be thick enough to withstand the weight of people or animals.

Advice is to look at the colour of the ice to determine how frozen it is. Grey ice is dangerously thin while blue ice is strongest and safest to skate on. White ice does mean it is frozen, but only has half the strength of the fully frozen blue ice, according to the department.

Thickness is an important factor too, with 20 centimetres thickness of ice needed to safely play a game of hockey with teams, and 15 cm to skate or walk alone.

"If someone does fall through the ice, call 9-1-1 for help. Attempting to rescue them can become very dangerous. We at OFR are trained for these emergencies but avoiding the situation is the best for everyone. The ice this time of year deserves a healthy level of respect," the OFR shared.

Photo: Contributed