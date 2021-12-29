186370
185436
Penticton  

Escape room opens up new location in Penticton

Enter a new escape room

- | Story: 355700

Get ready to take on the challenge to see if you can figure out how to break free with interactive puzzles, now that a Kelowna-based escape room experience has opened their doors in Penticton.

Exit Escape Games has been open in Kelowna since 2015 and expanded to Kamloops two years later, hoping to soon set up shop in Penticton.

When the only existing escape room in town, Desmios on Nanaimo Avenue, closed its doors for good during the pandemic, it gave Exit an opportunity to move in.

Their escape room officially opened up on Dec. 18 at 130 Nanaimo Avenue West.

The spot will host four themes, which will be totally unique from the other room, players have tried out in the Kelowna or Kamloops locations.

Two of our themes available to play are called Kingdom and a spooky room called The Toymaker.

Exit will switch out their rooms as often as is feasible, given the time needed for construction, so in the meantime escape room enthusiasts can check out Penticton, Kelowna and Kamloops for different experiences.

Two to six players can sign up to tackle their way through the rooms.

For more information or to find out how to book a session, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

168751
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
184129


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$749,900
more details
167332




Send us your News Tips!


183722


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola Penticton SPCA >


183965


Kanye West buys house across street from Kim

Showbiz
Kanye West has bought a house across the street from Kim Kardashian. Although the former couple – who have four children...
Wednesday Awesomeness
Galleries
This gallery is packed with random awesomeness.
Wednesday Awesomeness (2)
Galleries
Holiday present prank
Must Watch
Holiday present prank gives Grandma’s items back.
Pino doesn’t want to part with yogurt
Must Watch
Pino doesn’t want to part with favourite yogurt…


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173840
181119