Escape room opens up new location in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Get ready to take on the challenge to see if you can figure out how to break free with interactive puzzles, now that a Kelowna-based escape room experience has opened their doors in Penticton.

Exit Escape Games has been open in Kelowna since 2015 and expanded to Kamloops two years later, hoping to soon set up shop in Penticton.

When the only existing escape room in town, Desmios on Nanaimo Avenue, closed its doors for good during the pandemic, it gave Exit an opportunity to move in.

Their escape room officially opened up on Dec. 18 at 130 Nanaimo Avenue West.

The spot will host four themes, which will be totally unique from the other room, players have tried out in the Kelowna or Kamloops locations.

Two of our themes available to play are called Kingdom and a spooky room called The Toymaker.

Exit will switch out their rooms as often as is feasible, given the time needed for construction, so in the meantime escape room enthusiasts can check out Penticton, Kelowna and Kamloops for different experiences.

Two to six players can sign up to tackle their way through the rooms.

For more information or to find out how to book a session, click here.