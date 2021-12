Photo: Contributed

Students are looking to collect bottles around Summerland to help support Merritt Secondary School.

The Summerland Secondary School leadership class will be collection donations for a bottle drive on Jan. 3, with all funds going towards Merritt.

Sorting bottles is not at all necessary, but all donations need to be bagged or boxed up for easy pick up.

To sign up to have your bottles picked up, visit the survey monkey website here.

Collection will begin at 10 a.m.