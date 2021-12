Photo: OFD

The Oliver Fire Department had to call in an extra truck for help while attending to a vehicle fire on McKinney road on Sunday night.

The crew shared a photo of their frozen truck and nozzles to call attention to the cold.

"We actually had to switch out nozzles and employ our second engine due to our hoses and nozzles freezing," their post reads.

The vehicle fire was put out and crews cleared the scene as RCMP arrived.