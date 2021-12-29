Superintendent for SD67 speaks on student strength throughout the last year and goals heading forward

Photo: Contributed

Through another year of the pandemic, School District 67 (SD67) students showcased their strength and drive to help others, in what the superintendent describes as being filled with optimism by their actions.

Superintendent Todd Manuel explained that throughout closures, cancellations and restrictions, he sees many bright spots in schools throughout this time.

“It starts with the leadership of our administrators and teaching staff that have supported our schools to keep them as safe as possible,” he said. “We've seen tremendous leadership from students throughout this time too, with events like Halloween for Hunger in Summerland to Penticton Provides, most recently with 10,000 Tonight and Toys for Tots to Teens that exceeded expectations around donations.”

As of Dec. 13, 17,634 food items were collected as part of “10,000 Tonight”, along with 2014 toys and donations of $17,420.

That support extended to the nearby communities devastated by floods, as students from Princeton Secondary were invited to Penticton Secondary to come to receive a donation.

As restrictions lightened in the schools, the return of extra curricular activities was a welcome sight.

“To hear those sounds again in our hallways of music, of theatre, volleyball, and basketball and sports going on again, certainly felt so much for those students, particularly those last year who didn't get those opportunities through COVID,” Manuel added.

“At least we're back to a place where we can invite parents in to watch sporting events, theatre and music and really hearing our students with the joy that they bring into our schools and those activities.”

The District continues to follow the Health and Safety guidance provided by the Ministry of Education through its K – 12 Education Recovery Plan, as well as updates to the Provincial COVID-19 Communicable Disease Guidelines for K – 12 Settings.

The board is still mulling where they stand on vaccine mandates for employees.

On Oct. 7, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that COVID-19 vaccination requirement rules will be left up to individual school district boards of directors.

“For us locally, our board is still looking at the data, looking at local trends, and they haven't made a decision on that. So that's something that they'll continue to look at in the new year and make their decision based on that data.”

Parents and guardians of students were key this year in supporting student learning.

“Around every change that we've had to make, whether it's been the flexibility of remote learning, that was still very much in play last year with large numbers, and then the return of many of those students in September, on that transition support around what is it like to be back in a school.”

The impacts of this year’s event resonate in what schools should be teaching as well, as Manuel points to lessons on climate change, racism and Indigenous issues that he wants to see continued.

“We know how important it is to respond together as a community but also that our learning in schools needs to focus more and more on on those issues and how we best respond to them so that our students who are future leaders are working through these issues and looking at different ways that they can be part of these solutions,” he said.

“The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the first day was a powerful learning event in all of our schools.”

Going forward, Manuel hopes to see next year where the district will see more of their students leading the conversations, performing and being active.

"I'm just filled with optimism in what I see from our students. They're so resilient."