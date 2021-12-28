Naramata's Child Development Centre reaches fundraising goal to keep child care centre operating

Photo: Contributed

Naramata’s only child care provider has reached their goal of raising $10,000 to support their need for workers to keep the space running.

The Naramata Child Development Centre, which provides both daycare and before and after school care in the community, was hoping to use the money raised to fund benefits, sick pay and vacation pay.

Thanks to the community buying raffle tickets, donating towards the cause or buying fundraising products, the team hit their goal for 2021.

Anything above and beyond will be added on for the next years, as this only covers the coming year as far as benefits for staff.

Donations are being collected until Dec 31, including tickets being sold to win a night away at the Naramata Inn.

Visit their website here to donate or buy a raffle ticket.

Casey Richardson