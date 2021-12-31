2021 top stories: Penticton sued provincial government over homeless shelter

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, for Penticton's Political Story of the Year, we are looking at the city's lawsuit against the province.

The City of Penticton made headlines around B.C. in 2021 when council voted to sue the provincial government after a lengthy spat over a homeless shelter.

In early March, council denied a request from BC Housing to extend a previously-granted Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to operate a 42-bed homeless shelter out of the old Victory Church on Winnipeg Street, citing public opinion that the location was wrong for that purpose.

The provincial government informed council they would be pursuing paramountcy powers to override that decision should council not rethink it. But at a second meeting on the matter later in the spring, council stuck to its guns.

The bottom line to many councillors was that the shelter was approved only "reluctantly" by council in the first place in November 2020, under the strict assurances to the neighbourhood that it was temporary, and only for the winter.

"I have never received as many emails as I have through this conversation. And to those who feel that council has been coldhearted, and I am sympathetic, I can only assure you that isn’t true. We have anguished over this,” Coun. Judy Sentes said in March when the second denial was made.

“We recognize that [the shelter users] need help.”

After public consultation, council voted to spend up to $300,000 on a legal battle to close the shelter.

In December, the province announced they will withdraw from Victory Church and move the shelter to a new location at the Compass House complex on Main Street, where the Penticton and District Society for Community Living already operates a shelter and supportive housing on behalf of BC Housing.

The city had already spent $70,000 on the matter.

Mayor John Vassilaki said he is proud of council's actions throughout the conflict.

"Great things can happen when there's cooperation between two levels of government, and we seem to be cooperating. I should say, the province seems to be cooperating a lot more, because we stood up to them, than they did before," Vassilaki said in December.

"And I hope this good will continues in the new year."

The shelter's move to Main Street is expected to be complete by March 2022.