Penticton mayor reflects on 2021, shares hopes for 2022

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki's list of highlights from 2021 is lengthy — he is proud of many infrastructure and policy advancements in the city, and looking forward to more in 2022.

Vassilaki noted the new Community Climate Action Plan approved by council and aimed at providing guidance on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The corporation of the city itself has been carbon neutral since 2016, and Vassilaki is happy to see that expand to helping the broader community close in on that goal and combat climate change.

"We also gave a green light to join a study with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for a proposed composting facility at the Campbell Mountain landfill, so that will also help to get rid of all those gasses that go into the atmosphere from the landfill," Vassilaki said.

A challenge throughout the year was a conflict with the provincial government over the Victory Church homeless shelter. Council denied an extension to a temporary use permit for BC Housing to operate the facility, and when the province overrode that decision, the matter went to court.

"The public was on the city's side, that they back city council, and that's when we put forward [up to] $300,000 for the lawsuit to make sure that our bylaws and all the other things that we hold dear in the city of Penticton are respected by the other two higher levels of government," Vassilaki said.

The provincial government announced in December that it would be relocating the shelter to the Compass Court complex on Main Street, ending the months-long conflict.

Other highlights in 2021 for Vassilaki included implementing an Age Friendly Action Plan, breaking ground on a new 100-plus space childcare centre on Edmonton Avenue with major provincial funding, and completing the first leg of a lake-to-lake bike lane.

In 2022, he is looking forward to the new downtown outdoor skating rink, which is mostly privately-funded.

"It's a great addition to the downtown. It'll bring more people into the downtown sector, and near the beach. So children can come in, it'll be primarily free of charge. And I believe it'll be open most days and holidays. So now there'll be a lot more things to do downtown besides just come in to shop," Vassilaki said.

He is also excited about plans to settle on a long-term management agreement for the Skaha Lake Marina, and for new RCMP officers and increased bylaw officer hours to improve public safety.

And as another aspect of public safety, Vassilaki hopes vaccines will continue to roll out as the COVID-19 fight continues.

"I plead with people and I beg them to please, go get vaccinated," Vassilaki said.

"It is not only for your own health, but it's also for the betterment and the better health of the rest of the citizens in our community, especially our children."

On a final note heading out of 2021, Vassilaki has optimism.

"I just want to wish everybody a prosperous and a lot happier New Year than we've had in the last couple of years."