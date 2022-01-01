South Okanagan RCMP Supt. talks challenging year and 'exciting' changes coming in 2022

Photo: Contributed

When South Okanagan RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter reflects back on 2021, he finds that in many ways, his detachment's challenges were also its successes, and says 2022 is looking brighter.

With the highest Criminal Code caseload per officer in the province, South Okanagan police have their hands full in a normal year, let alone one with five homicides — four in rural areas, and one within Penticton city limits.

"Those investigations require a lot of work and a lot of effort from our team members. So add that on to the already heavy caseload that we have. I couldn't be more proud of the members and our support staff who support the members in our operations, getting through 2021," Hunter said in a December interview with Castanet.

"This doesn't even include the fact that we're still in a global pandemic, and we had the heat dome, and we had evacuations to do this year [due to floods and fires]."

Hunter also praises his members for stepping up the plate when it comes to mental health calls.

"They're going up, year over year, by 20 per cent, certainly from 2019 to 2020, and 2021 is on track to be 20 per cent more calls for service related to mental health issues of some of our clients in the community. And so that's another increased draw on our resources which is not included in the caseload," Hunter said.

"Certainly, I had to re-deploy some of our plainclothes specialized positions to the frontline in uniform. The primacy of our operations is responding to those calls for service and we simply don't have enough resources to meet all of those calls."

Hunter said summer was particularly busy, but he was pleased with the work done and when things slowed down as fall approached, he was able to put some of his Prolific Offender Management members back into those roles in September, when they quickly made "several arrests on several robberies" as well as drug and weapon-related incidents.

"Getting the [Prolific Offender Management] program going to its full ability has been a challenge given our resource challenges at the detachment," Hunter explained, adding that he is thrilled he relatively-new program will be getting some help in the coming years.

"The City of Penticton have recognized the needs of the detachment and truly has stepped up in providing the budget for seven additional police officers that weren't here in 2021, plus two more support staff," Hunter said, referring to a push by city council to address public safety as a priority in their two most recent budgets.

"This is going to give us a real push with our Prolific Offender Management program. It's going to allow us to have more productive time out there to conduct surveillance on those criminals that are creating the most havoc in our community, and to hold them to account for their actions, which should reduce our crime rate in our community."

A few new members are arriving in January and February from training camp, and Hunter said they are also looking at adding some more seasoned officers for the remaining slots.

Hunter is also looking forward to a closer relationship with Interior Health to address the rising issue of mental health incidents that are not strictly police issues.

"Ultimately, I would love to have a healthcare professional work alongside police officers when we attend these calls, because at the end of the day, the police are not trained like medical professionals to deal with substance abuse, mental health issues, that's a medical issue," Hunter explained.

"But the police are called to intervene on in these circumstances and it's just not right, so I'm really looking forward to engaging further with Interior Health."

The coming year also comes with the ongoing complex challenges of multiple high-profile homicide investigations.

One man, Wade Cudmore, is in custody facing a first degree murder charge in the deaths of two Kamloops brothers, Erick and Carlo Fryer, found dead near Naramata in the spring. Cudmore's co-accused, Anthony Graham, remains at large.

Cudmore's mother Kathy Richardson was found murdered in her Naramata home a month later. Hunter had no further updates on that murder or the Fryer brothers' murder as of December.

Investigation is also ongoing into the murder of Taig Savage, 22, found mortally wounded on the field at Penticton Secondary School in September.

"What I can tell you about that investigation is it going very well," Hunter said of the Savage investigation.

"It's an all-hands-on-deck situation at the detachment. It's a complex investigation. But I'm confident in our members and support staff working on that file. And it's progressing in the right direction."

Above all, Hunter's key for next year is bulking up staff, which he anticipates will have an alleviating effect on all roles within the detachment.

"I'm really excited about 2022, the extra resources are needed and they are going to have a huge benefit for the community and the level of service that they're going to get from the detachment."