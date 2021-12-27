Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex closes out of caution after potential COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Gunbarrel Saloon

Apex Mountain's Gunbarrel Saloon has decided to close briefly due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Management made the announcement on social media Sunday, saying they made the decision "out of an abundance of caution."

They will be closed until Dec. 30. In the meantime, they will be using the time to contact trace and re-open when they are sure it is safe to do so.

"Decisions like this are not taken lightly. The safety of our staff and community are top priority," they wrote.

"Stay safe everyone and see you soon!"