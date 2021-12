Photo: Contributed

A founding member of the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise has been awarded "honorary membership," the highest tribute a local club can pay to a member.

Ron Mason has been contributing to community service work for nearly 50 years, ever since his arrival in Penticton.

Club president Alex Bodden presented Mason with his official certificate recently, along with a brief note outlining his outstanding work.

