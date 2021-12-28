Natural disasters delayed progress on ongoing projects for Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2021

Photo: RDOS The RDOS board of directors

It has been a busy year dealing with natural disasters for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors, meaning some projects have been left on the back burner that hopefully will be picked up again in 2022.

Leadership on the board also changed hands, with longtime former chair Karla Kozakevich declining to run again for the position in October. Rural Osoyoos director Mark Pendergraft, who held the role before Kozakevich, stepped in.

Kozakevich said a major focus of the year before her retirement as chair was wildfire response.

"We had over 70 [wildfires] in our regional district. Of course, many of them were way out in what we would call Crown land, but still part of our district. But we had many fires that were of impact to our citizens. So when that happened, our staff are required to be pulled into the Emergency Operations Center to work and that takes them away from their regular jobs and the projects that they're trying to move forward for the board of directors," Kozakevich explained.

"So it's really challenging because we're seeing projects not getting completed in the years that we expected them to be completed, and then they become carry-forward projects. Plus, we then tack on extra projects, new stuff that we want done. So that's a real challenge to get things done that we need to get done for our citizens."

After wildfire season finally came to a close, the region was hit hard once again with sudden and historic flooding in November in the Similkameen Valley.

Recently-elected chair Pendergraft had to hit the ground running in his new role, and is proud of how quickly the RDOS mobilized to deal with the sudden disaster, despite difficulties.

"It's always difficult when, in the case of where the flooding was, it's at the far end of the regional district," Pendergraft explained.

"So that always creates a little bit of issue along the way just because it slows things down. Aside from that, though, I think overall it went reasonably well or about as well as expected in the circumstance, and when it's just unusual to have [flooding] at this time of year."

Looking forward into 2022, Pendergraft echoed Kozakevich's sentiment of hoping to move forward projects that have been in the works for some time.

"It's always a challenge. Things move very slow in all forms of government. But it is nice to be able to tick a few boxes off," he said.

"One of the higher priorities for the board as a whole is the compost facility location. We had purchased a property and then had to apply to the ALC for permission to do that type of facility. And so far, we haven't gotten approval on that. So that's one that we'd like to work through and gain approval on or at least know which direction we're heading with."

He is also hoping to move forward with a regional growth strategy, and assess emergency management procedures.

"We always need to do an assessment after incidents, so that'll be an ongoing one with the floods and the fires from the summer, looking to hopefully make some improvements for the better. And as we get any recommendations or feedback that might help us we're always open to that," Pendergraft said.

The RDOS board re-commences meetings on Jan. 6, 2022. Agendas and live streams can be found here.