Busy year for Penticton Search and Rescue leads to more inter-community collaboration

Photo: Mike Biden

It was another busy year for Penticton Search and Rescue, and the local group of dedicated volunteers continues to remind the public that calling them for rescue or help sooner rather than later is always the best practice.

In 2021, the highly trained team of 56 had around 85 callers, slightly up from 2020.

"What affected us this year was the evacuation notifications and stuff that that we did for fires and flooding," said PenSar president Anne Benn.

They coordinated with surrounding search and rescue teams to provide mutual aid throughout the region, including Oliver/Osoyoos, Princeton, Keremeos and Central Okanagan, as well as supporting teams from Grand Forks, Nicola Valley, Vernon, Kamloops and Hope.

"It's a good thing because it actually brings up the level of services across the entire region," Benn said.

The uptick in calls is also connected to the ongoing pandemic.

"We're seeing our numbers increase with COVID too, there is still is that push to go outdoors and people are trying mountain biking, off-road vehicles, sort of similar as last year, but we're just seeing that people are going out further," said PenSAR president Anne Benn.

A good trend that Benn wants to encourage to continue is that they are seeing more experienced and novice people carrying communications devices in the backcountry, whether that be a cell phone or a satellite device, which makes it much easier for PenSAR to respond in case of trouble.

Benn said their biggest recommendation is to have a plan going in, let someone know what you have planned for your adventure, and be prepared a bit extra for the unexpected. Plus, don't hesitate to call for help.

"It actually improves their outcome by calling sooner. It just allows us to mobilize. We know that people oftentimes will try and find their way out, or they're trying to do things on their own while there's daylight but we appreciate it when people call us and it's still daylight out, because then we've got more tools in our toolkit," Benn explained, adding that www.adventuresmart.ca is a great tool for anyone looking to prepare before a trip.

Benn also highlighted a continued partnership with Eclipse and Top Flight helicopter companies, with much-appreciated cohesion between their team and the pilots.

"And this year, in the spring, we received a generous donation which allowed us to work towards outfitting both carriers with gear which decreases our response time. So that's pretty amazing."

The entire team is comprised of volunteers, ranging from first responders to business professionals, biologists to teachers, and plenty in between.

"So when SAR responds it's not just them responding as a volunteer, and that's all they do. They bring all of the other hats and experiences that they have to the table. And I think that's what makes it such an amazing group, is this is a group of people that have varied experiences and knowledge and we bring all of that when we come together," Benn said.

"Because we're all volunteers, our partners and our families and our places of work and our neighbours really all support us to be able to go and do what we're doing. So it's also a huge thank you to them to be able to allow us to go out and do the work that we're doing in the community."

Find out more about PenSAR here.