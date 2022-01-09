'Hard to adopt' cats at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland deserve loving homes

Casey Richardson

While they take longer to open up and cuddle with you, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland knows cats who are scared to come out of their shells are worth a loving home.

"We have an abundance of absolutely incredible cats that are not your typical lap kitties, they're harder to get to know. They need a soft, private space that's their own to help them come out of their shell and really get over the situations that they've come through," Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

One cat has been at the sanctuary for six years, never picked up by anyone willing to work with him.

"Vinegar would be amazing with some one on one, just her own person, her own family and see where she can go."

Lincoln is a cat who unfortunately, lost his eye due to a severe infection and is timid around people.

"Honestly, he has come so far in the six months that we've been able to love him," Byer added."We'd love to see him in a forever home where he could just flourish and learn to trust that one person."

The sanctuary continues to see the more skittish cats open up as volunteers spend time with them.

"We know that it's harder to take home these cats that you can't pet right away, that you can't pick up, that you can't hold. But we truly believe that these wonderful cats are even better."

"The time and worth that you put into them really pays off. They become your best friend, your soulmate, your everything and you get to save them from hardship to forever. It's an incredible feeling."

If you think you are a good match, or would like to know more about the animal rescues hard to adopt cases, reach out at [email protected]