Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland looking for home for a cat that was returned and flown back with a volunteer

Cat flown back to rescue

Casey Richardson

One of Critteraid's cats has been brought back to the sanctuary in Summerland, thanks to a volunteer flying out to Alberta to get him,

"Cider Cheer was one of our kittens born here about three years ago and he was adopted and moved to the Calgary area," Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer explained.

"Unfortunately, his family has had some big changes and it was all a little stressful for our boy."

A volunteer had to fly out to Calgary in December to bring him back home.

"He is now going to be looking for a new home that will work with us and our vet care team to ensure that his health stays good. His big thing is just the little bit of IBS symptoms. So he's really gonna need a home that's supportive with that kind of care."

Cider is looking for a home that's quiet, with no kids, no cats and no dogs.

"The family needs to be really understanding of the fact that sometimes he tries to get to the box, but he might just miss," Byer added.

If you think you can provide this guy with a stress free loving home, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]

