Canadian celebrity chef finds new home in Keremeos

A lauded Canadian chef of TV fame is now bringing her culinary skills to the Similkameen Valley.

Shelley Robinson has been named executive chef of the Tree to Me Inn and Pippin Bistro in Keremeos.

Robinson is a Chopped Canada winner and finalist on Top Chef Canada. Educated at Dubrelle French Culinary Academy and Vancouver Community College, she has also co-written four cookbooks and has owned and operated two restaurants, a cafe and a grocery store.

Tree To Me, an iconic Keremeos inn that recently underwent a facelift under new management, is thrilled to welcome Robinson.

"Nothing gives her greater pleasure than sharing her craft and bringing people together to enjoy great food," reads Robinson's website.

Tree to Me is now offering a new all-day menu, and a Saturday and Sunday brunch.

