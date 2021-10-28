Penticton Rotary offering winter sunshine delivered to your door

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Penticton is back with the winter iteration of its "Sunshine Box" series, featuring local products delivered right to your home.

The winter box features over $150 worth of local goods, yours for $100, with all proceeds supporting the Rotary's work in the community like their commitment to help rebuild the children's splash park at Skaha Lake. The initiative is a partnership between the Rotary and local businesses.

Exact products, gift cards and the like in each box are kept a surprise, but they are always seasonal from local vendors.

Only 100 boxes are available each season, and they tend to sell quickly, so be sure to pounce when they are available.

Click here for more information.