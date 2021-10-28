Man found guilty of sexually assaulting young Summerland boy

Photo: Contributed

A man has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference with a Summerland boy when he was between six and 10 years old.

In Penticton Supreme Court Thursday, Justice Alison Beames handed down her decision following a two-day trial. The guilty man, whom Castanet will refer to as "X," cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting the identity of the victim.

In her decision, Beames recounted that X moved in with the victim and his mother in 2011 and lived there until 2016.

Beames found the testimony of the victim, now 16 years old, to be compelling. She noted that the 16-year-old recalled a first instance as a child when X came in to his room, stood beside his bed "for a while," then told him to be quiet.

The victim recounted his shoulders being gripped, then felt X behind him.

"He felt pressure and discomfort then pain," Beames said, of the victim's testimony.

"He cannot recall according to his testimony how long that event lasted, or if anything was said during the event. But he testified that when it was over, the accused told him not to tell anyone about this."

The victim further testified that similar events happened again, though not nightly. They always happened at night in his bedroom and always involved "feeling pain in his behind."

The victim's mother also testified, saying that on one occasion, she woke up during the night and did not find X sleeping beside her as she would expect, nor did she find him at his computer.

Instead, she found him tying up his house coat while exiting her son's bedroom. He told her he had been comforting her son after he woke up from a nightmare.

Beames said the victim's testimony was convincing.

"It's noteworthy in my mind that the complaint made no disclosure until several years after the relationship between the accused and the complainant's mother had come to an end. I find that the complainant's evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused made one or more nighttime visits," Beames said.

She found X guilty of sexual interference with a person under 16, and of sexual assault.

Lawyers on both sides are now working to fix a date for sentencing, expected not to be until 2022. Pre-sentencing reports will be conducted in the meantime.