Two dead bodies found in Osoyoos suspected to be a family murder-suicide

Photo: Castanet Staff

Further details have been released following the discovery of the two dead bodies in Osoyoos on Wednesday, with police stating the incident looks to be a tragic family murder-suicide.

According to a news release from Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP were responding to an abandoned vehicle complaint in a rural area of northwest Osoyoos which was associated to a residence in the 9000 block of 115 Street.

Upon entering the residence, officers discovered the first dead body.

Then a second individual was located deceased in the area of the abandoned vehicle.

“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” Bayda stated.

The Southeast District Major Crimes unit along with the BC Coroner’s Service are continuing to investigate the circumstances where the bodies of two individuals were discovered.

Police stated that no further information will be released at this time as the RCMP and BC Coroner’s Service work through the remainder of the investigation.