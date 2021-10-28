181364
Penticton  

Penticton Farmers' Market will close for the year after 'rollercoaster ride' season

Market 'Rollercoaster ride'

The Penticton Farmers' Market is wrapping up its 2021 season this Saturday, after many ups and downs.

"Although, we are sad to be saying goodbye to our amazingly resilient vendors and customers who are all dedicated to the 'make it, bake it, grow it' philosophy of farmers' markets, we need to rest, rejuvenate, and prepare for the 2022 Market Season," reads a news release from the market.

The 2021 season saw 112 individual local vendors, including their normal contingency of 43 farmers plus eight new-to-farming or new-to-market vendors.

Twenty-three vendors offered prepared food with ingredients sourced locally, and 46 artisans and crafters offered an eclectic mix of locally-made goods each Saturday in July, August, September and October.

"During April, May, and June, we hosted an average of 2,500 shoppers at the Penticton Farmers' Market. After July 1, and under a new Public Health Order from the BC CDC, we were able to take down the tape, open the market to two-way traffic and enjoy close to 8,000 shoppers per market," the news release explains.

"The Penticton Farmers' Market Society would like to thank the City of Penticton for all the support that they have provided over this past season. It has been amazing to work so collaboratively together to provide an experience at the Penticton Farmers' Market during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions which was both enjoyable and safe. We would also like to thank the committed volunteers who have showed up, put the vest on, directed marketgoers and kept everyone safe this past season."

They called the 2021 season a "rollercoaster ride," and thanked customers and vendors alike who stuck with them.

