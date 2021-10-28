181364
Penticton  

Penticton breaking ground on new 116-space child care facility to address desperate need

116 more child care spaces

- | Story: 349972

A much-needed new child care facility in Penticton is breaking ground this Monday.

Construction of the new facility on Edmonton Avenue, which will provide 116 licensed child care spaces when it opens in September 2022. Two buildings in Kiwanis Park that have reached the end of their lives will be demolished to make way.

"On behalf of city council, I’m pleased that construction of this much needed facility is getting underway,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“Space for childcare in Penticton has long out-paced demand leading to challenging circumstances for families and employers. With the opening of this new facility now certain, parents and caregivers across Penticton will have more options than before and increased assurances as a result.”

The Penticton Child Care Action Plan, established in 2021, identified that the city will require at least 722 net new spaces over the next ten years to meet demand.

Parents in the city have long faced barriers to finding spots for their children, leading one to start what she called "The Waitlisted Project" in 2019, which made its way via local MP Richard Cannings to the House of Commons floor.

Amanda Burnett collects stories from parents all over British Columbia who are struggling to get back to work due to no available and affordable child care spaces.

This new child care space in Penticton will go some of the way to addressing an ongoing need.

"We are excited to collaborate with the City of Penticton to establish a new purpose-built child care centre,” said OneSky executive director, Tanya Behardien. OneSky is the city's partner in the facility to operate and manage it.

“The expanded child care spaces will help more families have access to quality, affordable and inclusive child care. Access to child care supports the early learning and healthy development of children, and helps parents make educational pursuits or workforce participation a reality.”

The city has contributed the land through a 60-year lease. The provincial government contributed the majority of funding with a $2.95 million capital grant.

During the public engagement process for the facility, an overwhelming 97.9 per cent of the respondents were in support.

For more information on the project, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

167330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
181709


Real Estate
4570480
3803 Sonoma Pines Drive
$799,500
more details
177482




Send us your News Tips!


177697


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Alex
Alex Penticton SPCA >


180976


Police recover 500 rounds of ammunition from Rust set

Showbiz
Police have recovered 500 rounds of ammunition from the set of Rust. Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed...
Hidden details in Disney movies
Galleries
Check out these interesting Disney film hidden details.
High School Musical… without the music
Must Watch
Have you ever imagined what High School Musical 2 would sound...
Math professor fixes projector screen
Must Watch
Matthew Weathers pulls a prank on his class for April Fools.
Daily Dose
Galleries
Daily morning awesomeness, right at your fingertips!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178859