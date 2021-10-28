182157
Penticton  

Firefighters, search and rescue, and RCMP teamed up for early morning missing person rescue in Kaleden

Missing senior rescue

The combined efforts of Penticton Search and Rescue, the Kaleden Fire Department, and the RCMP ended up with a happy conclusion early Thursday morning when a missing senior was found.

Police officers called SAR to assist in looking for a missing senior just before 1 a.m. in the Kaleden area.

According to PENSAR manager Randy Brown, the coordinator effort resulted in the senior being located around 4:20 a.m.

"Task debriefed with fire and SAR crews, equipment cleaned and we’re ready to go again," Brown added. "This was great collaboration of everyone jumping in to help. Fire Chief Dennis, we appreciate your team's help."

