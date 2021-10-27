181646
Penticton  

Penticton care home outbreak numbers hold steady Wednesday

Cases hold at care homes

Two Penticton care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks have not seen cases grow since Tuesday.

The latest data from Interior Health shows Village by the Station has 27 residents and 14 staff with positive cases and Haven Hill has 10 residents and two staff with positive cases — no change overnight, for the second day running.

Three deaths that have been connected to the Village by the Station outbreak and one with Haven Hill.

Care homes workers in British Columbia are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Oct. 12, 2021.

