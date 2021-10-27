RCMP investigating after two dead bodies found in Osoyoos

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two people were found dead in Osoyoos Wednesday after cops swarmed the community.

Major tactical vehicles from the RCMP's Emergency Response Team were spotted by many witnesses heading from Kelowna through the communities in between en route to Osoyoos before noon Oct. 27.

Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP detachment commander, provided what he termed a 'brief initial [news] release' Wednesday afternoon.

He said the Southeast District Major Crime with the assistance of the South Okanagan RCMP is now investigating the discovery of two bodies in Osoyoos.

"Officers have determined that the two individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety," Bayda said in a news release issued shortly before 5 p.m.

"This investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be available pending next of kin notifications."

RCMP have not released any more information about the deceased individuals.

Castanet will have more in the coming days.