Penticton  

Oliver will sponsor episode of podcast on town's history

Town to pay for podcast

Oliver town council has voted to pay to be featured on a podcast about histories of small towns.

"Canadian History Ehx" is a podcast run by Craig David, who has been podcasting since 2018. He sent a letter to Oliver council saying his fee is $250 for a feature episode about the town.

"Each sponsored episode would focus on the community’s history from its founding to today, as well as items about the interesting places to see and the things to do there today," David explained in his letter, saying his fee is $250 for an episode.

Town staff referred the request to the 100 x 100 project celebrating Oliver's centennial through the Oliver and District Heritage Society for consideration of splitting the cost. They agreed, as did council at Monday's meeting.

Episodes of Canadian History Ehx last between 15 minutes and 40 minutes, depending on available interviewees.

David runs the podcast from his Alberta acreage home.

Mayor Martin Johansen was in full favour of splitting the cost to sponsor the podcast.

"Anything that sells our community for that cheap a price I think is worthwhile," he said.

The motion passed unanimously.

