City of Penticton asking residents for feedback on the 2022 Budget and upcoming projects

Photo: Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton is looking for public feedback before diving into 2022 budget deliberations at the end of November.

The official budget meetings are scheduled for Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, 2021.

A variety of events and dates have been chosen to invite residents to the annual community engagement sessions.

Open houses are scheduled at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for Wednesday, Nov. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to speak with staff about the 2022-2026 Financial Plan, as well as the following four ‘hot topic’ projects:

Civic Places and Spaces - Discuss plans to restore or replace City buildings.

North Gateway - Imagine a vibrant future for the lands around the SOEC.

Point Intersection - See the draft designs of the new Galt Avenue improvements, including new intersections at Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street.

Lake-to-Lake Bike Route - See the draft designs of the continuation of the bike route from Fairview Road via Duncan Ave, Atkinson and Kinney Avenue to South Main Street.

COVID-19 protocols are in place for both in-person events.

There are also two alternative online information sessions for those unable to attend in person events – focused specifically on the 2022-2026 Financial Plan – which can be found on the City’s website shapeyourcitypenticton.ca for either the Business Information Session on Nov. 9, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or the Community Information Session on Nov. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To review a copy of the next year’s budget, residents can download the Financial Plan and the Corporate Business Plan documents from penticton.ca or shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website. Hardcopies can be found at the Shape Your City information kiosks, located at city hall or the library.

The official window to share feedback runs Nov. 8 through to Nov. 19.

Residents can submit their comments online via shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or complete a hardcopy feedback form at the city hall and library kiosks.

“Please join the annual budget process by contributing your feedback and comments through the various opportunities and events that are available throughout the month of November,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki in a press release.

“Residents can also attend the official budget deliberations in person or watch online via the City’s website, Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, starting at 9 a.m. each day.”