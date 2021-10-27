182157
182840
Penticton  

Nation's best sommelier named after competition in Penticton

Nation's best sommelier

- | Story: 349862

Canada's best sommelier has been announced, after an intensive, gruelling competition in Penticton this October testing ten of the brightest in the business.

The Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers live-streamed the competition, which happens every three years. Top sommeliers from across the country had their knowledge of viticulture, wine regions, producers, spirits, and beer put to the test in a theoretical exam, followed by an intensive practical competition to showcase their skills.

The winner gets to go on to represent Canada at the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) Best Sommelier of the World contest, to be held in Paris, France, in 2023.

This year, Piere-Alexis Souliere of Quebec took the top place. He has worked in the industry for 10 years in some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide.

"To the competitors: you have no idea how much I look up to you guys. And I say it from the bottom of my heart, I have so much respect for professionals in this industry… thank you for inspiring me," Souliere said.

CAPS president Lesley Brown said she is extremely proud of all those that competed.

"The depth of the field and their overall caliber demonstrates why Canadian sommeliers are regarded as some of the best in the world," Brown said.

You can watch the winner announcement here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

183018
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
181709


Real Estate
4568325
210-1765 Leckie Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,000
more details
177728




Send us your News Tips!


177748


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Karma
Karma Penticton SPCA >


181899


Drew Barrymore and Tom Green enjoy friendly reunion almost 20 years after marriage split

Showbiz
Drew Barrymore has reunited in-person with her ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in almost two decades. The former flames...
Cats have heated argument
Must Watch
Cats have a heated argument and it sounds hilarious!
Please explain
Galleries
Some explanation needed here…
Please explain (2)
Galleries
ABBA confirm retirement ahead of new album Voyage
Music
ABBA's new album Voyage will be their last, the group has...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173840
181042