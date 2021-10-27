Nation's best sommelier named after competition in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Canada's best sommelier has been announced, after an intensive, gruelling competition in Penticton this October testing ten of the brightest in the business.

The Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers live-streamed the competition, which happens every three years. Top sommeliers from across the country had their knowledge of viticulture, wine regions, producers, spirits, and beer put to the test in a theoretical exam, followed by an intensive practical competition to showcase their skills.

The winner gets to go on to represent Canada at the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) Best Sommelier of the World contest, to be held in Paris, France, in 2023.

This year, Piere-Alexis Souliere of Quebec took the top place. He has worked in the industry for 10 years in some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide.

"To the competitors: you have no idea how much I look up to you guys. And I say it from the bottom of my heart, I have so much respect for professionals in this industry… thank you for inspiring me," Souliere said.

CAPS president Lesley Brown said she is extremely proud of all those that competed.

"The depth of the field and their overall caliber demonstrates why Canadian sommeliers are regarded as some of the best in the world," Brown said.

