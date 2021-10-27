Penticton school district mulls vaccine mandate for employees

Photo: Contributed

The board of School District 67 is still mulling where they stand on vaccine mandates for employees.

On Oct. 7, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that COVID-19 vaccination requirement rules will be left up to individual school district boards of directors.

The SD67 board reviewed and discussed a Ministry of Education guidelines document for the K-12 sector at a closed meeting this Monday.

The document was developed by a Ministry of Education Advisory Committee comprised of provincial and sector representatives.

“Our board supports the message from the Provincial Health Officer and our Interior Health medical health officers stating that everyone eligible is encouraged to have two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the most effective protective measure,” said board chair James Palanio.

“The board continues to approach this in a thoughtful manner, including reviewing available research, consulting with our partners, and reviewing our local vaccinations rates with the support of Interior Health. Through this process, we will continue to consider whether a vaccine mandate would be beneficial to our district before making a decision on the matter.”

Once the board is ready to make a decision, the matter will be brought forward to a public meeting.