Penticton  

No change in care home COVID-19 outbreak cases in Penticton

No new cases at care homes

Two Penticton care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks have not seen cases grow since Monday.

The latest data from Interior Health shows Village by the Station has 27 residents and 14 staff with positive cases and Haven Hill has 10 residents and two staff with positive cases — no change overnight.

There are a total of three deaths that have been connected to the Village by the Station outbreak and one with Haven Hill.

Care homes workers in British Columbia are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Oct. 12, 2021.

