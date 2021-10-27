More research needed to determine total deaths in Southern Interior bighorn sheep population from disease

Photo: BC Wild Sheep Society File Photo

The Southern Okanagan Sportsmen's Association has issued an update on deaths plaguing bighorn sheep populations in the South Okanagan.

Twenty wild bighorn sheep were found dead near Grand Forks in August, after an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as blue tongue.

The association recorded a rise in sheep mortalities near Vaseaux Lake and Okanagan Falls in late September and early October.

In a written update from Craig McLean, a wildlife biologist in the Okanagan region, he states that the findings so far indicate that a handful of dead sheep that were brought into the lab have been confirmed to have bluetongue.

But the total numbers of South Okanagan bighorn sheep lost is not fully known at this time.

"With regards to the South Okanagan bighorn sheep, we have lost a some animals from the meta population but at this time we don’t have an overall understanding of impacts," McLean wrote.

"The majority of deaths were documented south of Penticton between Heritage Hills Estates and Osoyoos. During this time, Washington State lost a group of collared animals from Mt. Hull so it's safe to assume none of the South Okanagan sheep were immune to this outbreak this year."

Since the group has not observed anymore new deaths in over a week and the area has had several frosts which are known to end the disease outbreak, they suspect this outbreak has likely run its course for 2021.

McLean plans to conduct a full Okanagan bighorn sheep inventory this winter.

"Hopefully a survey will allow us to get a better handle on what the populations are looking like."