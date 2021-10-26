Road closure effecting Penticton intersection on Wednesday

Photo: File photo

A road closure will be taking place in Penticton's downtown on Wednesday to replace a pole.

The City of Penticton Electric Utility will working at the southeast and southwest corners of the intersection of Martin Street and Eckhardt Avenue West from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Since the work will cause the traffic signals to be out for the duration of the day, there will be crews on scene to help direct traffic through the intersection.

No southbound traffic will be allowed through on Martin Street for approximately four hours beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic will be detoured westbound to Winnipeg Street or eastbound to Government Street.

For more information about current and upcoming road closures, visit www.penticton.ca/roadclosures