Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen modifies fees

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has modified fees associated with certain property uses, with the changes coming into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Updated fees are to reflect the resources required to process an application.

"Anyone considering making a planning application is encouraged to consider the fee change timing. Official Community Plan (OCP) and zoning amendment, Temporary Use Permit (TUP), and boundary adjustment (subdivision) fees will generally increase, while fees for standard subdivision will generally decrease," reads an information release from the RDOS.

The changes are for the following applications:

Official Community Plan (OCP) and/or Zoning Bylaw Amendment:

For one of OCP or Zoning – from $1,000 to $2,500

For both OCP and Zoning – from $1,500 to $2,500

Subdivision Referral Review:

For new Fee Simple or Strata parcels – from $400 to $1,000

Plus fee for each new parcel created – from $500/parcel to nil

Plus fee for RDOS water or sewer service area – from nil to $500/service

For Boundary Adjustments – from $600 plus $100/new parcel to $1,000 flat fee

Temporary Use Permit (TUP)

For “Vacation Rental” Uses – from $700 to $2,500

For all other uses – from $700 to $1,250

For renewals (for all uses) – from $350 to $1,250