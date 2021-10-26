Police seeking man who robbed 7-Eleven in Oliver

Photo: RCMP Police seeking suspect in Oliver 7-Eleven robbery.

Oliver RCMP are seeking a suspect in a robbery at the local 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

Employees called 911 around 5:15 a.m. after a man had walked in saying he had a weapon.

"The suspect male stated he had a gun but it was not observed," said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

The man stole a pack of cigarettes, an energy drink and a small amount of money. No staff were injured.

He left on foot. Police attended along with their Police Dog Services, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as roughly 5'9" in height, wearing a grey toque, grey two-tone Fox jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can reach the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.