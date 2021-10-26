Keremeos RCMP seize realistic-looking mock Glock two blocks from local elementary school

Photo: Facebook

A Keremeos woman was alarmed when she spotted when looked like a real handgun two blocks from a local elementary school, but it turned out to be a pellet gun.

Keremeos RCMP detachment commander Cpl. Chad Parsons said the woman had been walking her baby in a stroller Monday morning when she spotted the gun, designed to look like a Glock, laying in a ditch off Second Avenue.

She called police, and they responded.

"She didn't touch it, she feared it might have been a real gun," Parsons explained.

"We showed up and it was just an imitation, but a very realistic-looking imitation pellet gun."

Parsons said the woman did exactly the right thing by reporting it and he encourages all citizens to do the same if they come across a potential weapon.

"It was really hard to determine if it was a real gun or not. So report it to us, just keep an eye on it to make sure that nobody comes by and touches it, like a kid or something. And we will come and sure it's safe to deal with, and then dispose of it."