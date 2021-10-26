Anarchist Mountain firefighters respond to rollover on Highway 3

Photo: AMFD

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3 on Monday night, helping the driver until ambulance arrived.

The call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m. for firefighters and first responders to attended the rollover on the highway just east of Mule Deer. The single occupant was treated at the scene and transported by BCAS.

"AMFD crews did a great job to comfort the individual while waiting on the ambulance that was dispatched from Keremeos," their post reads.