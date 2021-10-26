Heavy police presence after shots fired in Naramata

Photo: Contributed

Police are responding in large numbers to the Indian Rock Road area of Naramata outside Penticton Tuesday morning.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said at 7:43 a.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

"There is a heavy police presence in the area with road blocks set up. Please call the Penticton RCMP @ 250-492-4300 or 911 if you observe anything suspicious in the area," Hunter said in a brief preliminary news release to media.

Multiple social media accounts from residents describe police telling them to stay in their houses.

Castanet will have more to come.