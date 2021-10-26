181364
Heavy police presence after shots fired in Naramata

Police swarm Naramata

Police are responding in large numbers to the Indian Rock Road area of Naramata outside Penticton Tuesday morning.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said at 7:43 a.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

"There is a heavy police presence in the area with road blocks set up. Please call the Penticton RCMP @ 250-492-4300 or 911 if you observe anything suspicious in the area," Hunter said in a brief preliminary news release to media.

Multiple social media accounts from residents describe police telling them to stay in their houses.

Castanet will have more to come.

