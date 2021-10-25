Penticton RCMP say they have nabbed one of two masked robbers who wielded bear spray at Shoppers Drug Mart

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP have arrested a man connected to a brazen robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart last week.

Police had asked the public for help identifying the man and woman who pushed their way into the store on Oct. 18, threatened staff with bear spray, stole multiple items and left around 10 p.m.

On Oct. 22, with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Service, a 25-year-old Penticton resident well known to police was arrested for his involvement. Police have not named the individual.

Police have recommended a charge of robbery to the BC Prosecution Service. The man will appear in BC Provincial Court on Oct. 27.

“Robberies are traumatic events for victims involved due to the threat of violence or assault,” says Constable James Grandy, Penticton RCMP.

“Our officers take these crimes very seriously, and will make every effort to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Police are also looking for a female accomplice to the robbery. Anyone with information can reach the local detachment at 250-492-4300, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.